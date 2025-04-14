Highlights of ISF U15 Gymnasiade

Xinhua) 09:19, April 14, 2025

Zheng Quanyu of China gestures after defeating Cheng Min-Hsiu of Chinese Taipei during their table tennis Boys' individual final match at the ISF (International School Sport Federation) U15 Gymnasiade in Zlatibor, Serbia, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Zheng Quanyu of China competes against Cheng Min-Hsiu of Chinese Taipei during their table tennis Boys' individual final match at the ISF (International School Sport Federation) U15 Gymnasiade in Zlatibor, Serbia, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Zheng Quanyu of China poses during the awarding ceremony for table tennis Boys' individual final at the ISF (International School Sport Federation) U15 Gymnasiade in Zlatibor, Serbia, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Yang Congxi, Jiang Sihan and Zhou Yuhan (L to R) of China pose during the awarding ceremony for table tennis Girls' team event at the ISF (International School Sport Federation) U15 Gymnasiade in Zlatibor, Serbia, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

(L to R) Silver medalist Cheng Min-Hsiu of Chinese Taipei, gold medalist Zheng Quanyu of China, bronze medalists Yu Yi-Cing of Chinese Taipei and Amiri Mobin of Iran pose during the awarding ceremony for table tennis Boys' individual event at the ISF (International School Sport Federation) U15 Gymnasiade in Zlatibor, Serbia, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

