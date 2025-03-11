Highlights of WTT Champions Chongqing 2025
Lin Shidong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Lin Shidong of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Lin Shidong of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei reacts during the men's singles round of 32 match against Lin Shidong of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
