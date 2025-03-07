World No. 4 Chen spearheads players list for WTT Contender Taiyuan
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Fourth-ranked Chen Xingtong of China led the initial entry list for the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Taiyuan unveiled on Thursday.
Chen, last year's winner in Taiyuan, is joined in the women's singles lineup by her compatriots Qian Tianyi, Chen Yi and Shi Xunyao.
Miyu Nagasaki, Honoka Hashimoto and Sakura Yokoi headline the Japanese roster, while former world No. 1 Zhu Yuling, now representing Macao, China, continues her comeback efforts.
South Korea's An Jae-hyun, currently ranked 21st, is the highest-ranked men's singles entry confirmed so far for the event, with Sora Matsushima and Maharu Yoshimura of Japan, and China's Xue Fei and Zhou Qihao completing the top five entries in the men's singles draw. Prominent names including Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China, South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden also make the list.
The WTT Contender Taiyuan will be held at Taiyuan Binhe Sports Center from April 8 to 13.
Photos
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's Kuai, Chen announced as host wildcard entrants for WTT Champions Chongqing
- 80 paddlers pass 1st physical fitness test for China's 15th National Games
- Friendly table tennis tournament in Barcelona celebrates China-Spain relations
- Reigning Olympic champions to be invited to compete at WTT Grand Smash, Champions
- China's Lin, Sun maintain top places in table tennis world rankings
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.