80 paddlers pass 1st physical fitness test for China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 10:20, March 03, 2025

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Six 2024 Olympic gold medalists are among the 80 athletes to have passed the first physical fitness test for the table tennis competition of China's 15th National Games.

During the two-day fitness test that concluded in Beijing on Sunday, reigning Olympic champions Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu passed the mandatory test for participating in the quadrennial event, to be held in November.

The fitness test comprises eight events, including a 30m sprint, abdominal endurance, side-slide and long jump, as athletes need to reach at least 40 out of a full 80 points.

"It's a good test for our recent physical condition," said women's world No. 1 Sun, who represents Hebei at the National Games.

For Wang Chuqin, representing Beijing, the test requires all participants to go all out in every event, and gives proof of daily training with some similarities existing between the two in terms of footwork and physical movement.

Wang, who won his maiden Asian Cup in February, emphasized the importance of winter training in Hainan at the beginning of this year.

"It can ensure our stamina," he said. "Whether for the WTT Singapore Smash or the Asian Cup, we faced both physical and mental challenges, but due to the winter training, I feel that everyone can approach these two tournaments with high morale and an excellent athletic level."

Men's world No. 1 Lin Shidong echoed Wang, saying that after the winter training, he could "feel more assured in the game."

For Wang Manyu, also a new winner of the Asian Cup, the development of table tennis requires better physical fitness, which is also the fundamental for athletes as they grow older.

"The Asian Cup victory boosted my confidence, and I need to learn from what I did well in the tournament to march forward in the future," she added.

According to the Chinese Table Tennis Association, the second physical test will be held on March 18, ahead of the National Games' table tennis preliminaries in Ningbo, in east China's Zhejiang Province.

