Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu crowned at table tennis Asian Cup

Xinhua) 11:00, February 24, 2025

SHENZHEN, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu, ranked second in the men's and women's world rankings, were both crowned at the Asian Cup table tennis tournament here on Sunday.

Wang Chuqin swept fellow Chinese player Liang Jingkun 4-0 in the men's final, while Wang Manyu denied Sun Yingsha a victorious debut in the tournament, also winning in four games.

An aggressive Wang Chuqin dominated world No. 3 Liang throughout the match, winning 11-7, 11-2, 16-14, 11-5.

"I didn't disappoint you," said Wang Chuqin to his vocal supporters. "I regarded myself as a challenger, not a favorite. So I kept fighting for each point."

In the women's final, Wang Manyu allowed little opportunity for top-ranked Sun, winning 11-5, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 in 40 minutes.

"I have executed my strategy, and I wasn't hesitant at all," said Wang Manyu after the match.

Earlier on Sunday, China's Lin Shidong and Kuai Man secured bronze medals in the men's and women's events, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)