China's Lin rises to table tennis men's singles world No. 1

Xinhua) 13:12, February 11, 2025

Lin Shidong celebrates after winning the men's singles final against compatriot Liang Jingkun at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prodigy Lin Shidong has moved up to men's singles world No. 1 as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released the latest world rankings on Tuesday.

With 2,000 ranking points earned from his victory at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, 19-year-old Lin has surpassed his compatriot Wang Chuqin into top place.

Lin has enjoyed an incredible run in the new Olympic cycle, winning multiple titles in WTT Series events. He achieved back-to-back success at WTT Grand Smashes, following last year's China Smash. In Singapore, he emerged as the biggest winner, also triumphing in mixed doubles and men's doubles.

"For me, the world No. 1 is just a number. I still need to improve myself in the future, and go all out in every match," said Lin.

China secures top three places in the men's singles rankings, with Singapore Smash runner-up Liang Jingkun trailing Wang in third.

The fourth- to 10th-ranked men's paddlers are Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, France's Felix Lebrun, Brazil's Hugo Calderano, Truls Moregard of Sweden, Germany's Patrick Franziska and Qiu Dang, and Alexis Lebrun of France.

On the women's side, Singapore Smash winner Sun Yingsha leads a Chinese quartet in the top four, along with Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong. Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto, both of Japan, sit fifth and sixth respectively. Kuai Man, beaten finalist in the singles event at the Singapore Smash, has climbed eight places to seventh. Sitting eighth to 10th are Japan's Satsuki Odo and Mima Ito, and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea.

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong/Kuai Man rank top two in mixed doubles. France's Lebrun brothers, Alexis and Felix, occupy the men's doubles top position, while Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi of Japan are the women's doubles world No. 1.

