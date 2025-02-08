China's Lin/Kuai crowned as mixed doubles champions at WTT Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 08:49, February 08, 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The young Chinese duo Lin Shidong and Kuai Man claimed the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash on Friday.

After an 11-8 loss in the opening game, Lin and Kuai staged a comeback by winning the next three games 11-5, 11-8, and 11-9 to complete the turnaround.

The title is even sweeter for Kuai, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday. "It's the best birthday gift," she said.

China also secured the women's singles and doubles titles. World No. 1 Sun Yingsha overwhelmed teammate He Zhuojia in straight games to advance into the women's singles semifinals, and will next face Wang Yidi, who eliminated Mima Ito of Japan 4-1.

"I had been well-prepared for any difficulties before this match. I didn't expect this scoreline, just focusing on every point throughout the match," said Sun.

The other semifinal pits Chen Xingtong against Kuai.

In the doubles, Sun and Wang saw off Sofia Polcanova and Bernadette Szocs 3-0, setting up an all-Chinese final with Wang Manyu and Kuai.

Chinese paddlers also secured three semifinal spots in the men's singles event, with top-ranked Wang Chuqin taking on Liang Jingkun, and Lin squaring off against Frenchman Alexis Lebrun.

The men's doubles champions will be contested between the duo of Wang/Lin and the Chinese Taipei pair Lin Yun-ju/Kao Cheng-jui.

The men's and women's doubles finals will take place on Saturday, while Sunday will decide the men's and women's singles winners.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)