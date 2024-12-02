Highlights of ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024

Xinhua) 13:31, December 02, 2024

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man of China compete against Finn Luu/Jian Fang Lay of Australia during the mixed doubles match of the stage 1 group 1 match between China and Australia at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Wang Manyu (L) of China greets Melissa Tapper of Australia after their women's singles match of the stage 1 group 1 match between China and Australia at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return to Bae Hwan of Australia during the men's singles match of the stage 1 group 1 match between China and Australia at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Bae Hwan of Australia celebrates scoring while competing against Wang Chuqin of China during the men's singles match of the stage 1 group 1 match between China and Australia at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return to Melissa Tapper of Australia during the women's singles match of the stage 1 group 1 match between China and Australia at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Melissa Tapper of Australia hits a return to Wang Manyu of China during the women's singles match of the stage 1 group 1 match between China and Australia at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Sun Yingsha takes oath as the representative of athletes at the opening ceremony for the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2024 shows a performance at the opening ceremony for the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)