WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024: women's singles quarterfinal

Xinhua) 14:55, November 22, 2024

Wang Manyu (L) of China and Qian Tianyi of China greet each other after their women's singles quarterfinal at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Qian Tianyi of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal against Qian Tianyi of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Qian Tianyi of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Manyu of China reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against Qian Tianyi of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

