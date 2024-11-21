Chinese paddlers suffer early exits on day one at 2024 WTT Finals

November 21, 2024

KITAKYUSHU, Japan, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers suffered early exits on the opening day of the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals in Fukuoka, Japan on Wednesday.

In the men's singles highlight match, Liang Jingkun faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto. Harimoto clinched the first set 11-7 before extended his lead by taking the second with 11-6. Although Liang fought back with an 11-9 in the third, Harimoto sealed his victory with a 12-10 at the fourth set.

"Facing a seeded opponent, I knew it would be tough. After falling behind early, I focused on taking it point by point (…) I'm determined to win this title especially as it's the final tournament of the year," said Harimoto.

Another Chinese contender, Lin Gaoyuan, suffered a 0-3 loss to Slovenia's Darko Jorgic, ending his campaign prematurely.

In women's singles, China's Qian Tianyi and Wang Yidi both advanced. Qian swept Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz in straight sets, while Wang triumphed 3-1 over Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei.

But the doubles events also saw major upsets to China.

In men's doubles, Xiang Peng and Yuan Licen of China lost 0-3 to Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/ Izaac Quek in the quarterfinals.

In women's doubles, China's top seed Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi were stunned 1-3 by Japan's defensive duo Hitomi Sato and Honoka Hashimoto, while Korea's world No. 1 pair, Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee, also exited after a 0-3 defeat to Japan's Sakura Yokoi and Satsuki Odo.

The WTT Finals will run from November 20 to 24.

