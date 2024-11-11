Highlights of WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024 final matches

Xinhua) 13:58, November 11, 2024

Champion Lin Shidong (2nd L) of China and runner-up Anton Kallberg (2nd R) of Sweden pose during the victory ceremony for the men's singles at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China celebrates during the men's singles final against Anton Kallberg of Sweden at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China serves during the men's singles final against Anton Kallberg of Sweden at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China celebrates during the women's singles final against Wang Yidi of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Champion Wang Manyu (R) of China poses with her trophy during the victory ceremony for the women's singles at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China hits a return during the men's singles final against Anton Kallberg of Sweden at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Wang Yidi of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Wang Manyu of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Anton Kallberg (R) of Sweden hits a return during the men's singles final against Lin Shidong of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong (R) of China poses with his trophy during the victory ceremony for the men's singles at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Champion Wang Manyu (2nd L) and runner-up Wang Yidi (2nd R) of China pose during the victory ceremony for the women's singles at World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

