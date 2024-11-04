China sweeps 5 titles at WTT Contender Muscat

Xinhua) 10:30, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China claimed all five titles as the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Muscat concluded in the capital of Oman on Saturday.

After pairing up to clinch the mixed doubles title, Lin Shidong and Kuai Man went on to secure singles titles in their respective finals against Chinese teammates.

In the men's singles, Lin endured a tough semifinal battle against Japan's Yukiya Uda, ultimately prevailing to set up a title clash with Wen Ruibo. After the two finalists each won a game, Lin raised his level, taking control of the match and winning the next three games to secure a 4-1 victory.

On the women's side, Kuai carried momentum from her semifinal victory over Japan's top seed Satsuki Odo, the WTT Champions Montpellier winner. Kuai built a 3-1 lead against Qian Tianyi in the final. Although Qian pulled one game back, Kuai remained steady, clinching the match 11-9 in the sixth game.

The men's doubles title went to Xiang Peng and Yuan Licen, who defeated compatriots Xue Fei and Zhou Qihao 3-1, while Yang Yiyun and Zhu Sibing claimed the women's doubles title with a 3-1 win over South Korea's Yoon Hyo-bin and Kim Seo-yun.

In Friday's mixed doubles final, Lin and Kuai earned a straight-sets victory over Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China.

Next, the Chinese team will compete in the WTT Champions Frankfurt, scheduled from November 3 to 10.

