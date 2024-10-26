Feature: Swedish table tennis legend Persson cherishes experiences in China

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- 58-year-old Swedish legend Jorgen Persson, who learned to play table tennis in China when he was a kid in 1981, concluded his remarkable coach career at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in October and planned to bring more Swedish young paddlers to pursue their own dream in the table tennis powerhouse.

"China is unparalleled in table tennis, which is also the team to beat in the world," said Persson.

At the WTT China Smash, Truls Moregard of Sweden fought to the end in the men's singles quarterfinals but was upset by Chinese wildcard player Xiang Peng in a seven-set marathon, which represented the last appearance of Persson's spell with the Swedish men's team as head coach.

It was a tight match indeed, as the 11th seed Moregard even won the fourth set 20-18. This summer, the 22-year-old Swede was eye-catching at the Paris Olympics after defeating the world No. 1 Wang Chuqin of China in the men's singles round of 32 and taking silver in the event as a dark horse.

However, Moregard failed to forge ahead in Beijing at the WTT China Smash. Despite his apprentice's narrow loss to Xiang, Persson gave a thumb-up to the 21-year-old Chinese with warm smiles after the game. While to his surprise, the host introduced the Swedish great to the audience with a round of applause prior to his leaving of the court.

"I felt very proud and got the love from the Chinese spectators. I gave some autograph cards to them. It was so nice and fun. I will enjoy the memories from the last tournament in Beijing and remember for my whole life," recalled Persson, a table tennis world champion back in the 1990s.

He added, "I hoped to play [China Smash], but it was too late. It was amazing for me to have that finish. China has always been a special part in my heart."

As a player, Persson once matched up with Chinese legends such as Liu Guoliang, Wang Hao and Ma Long. Now, they can still see each other in major events and share the same goal of developing the sport in the long run.

"I have many Chinese friends. Liu is one of the most respected from my side, who has a big heart for table tennis all the time as a player, a coach, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, and vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)," Persson remarked.

The legend started his coaching career in 2019 and became the head coach one year later. He cultivated a group of Swedish talents and helped the team reach the top level.

At the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Sweden's Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson won the men's doubles title, which was one of the most cheerful moments for the coach.

Persson played seven Olympic Games in a row since table tennis became an Olympic sport at Seoul 1988, whose best result was the men's singles semifinalist. While in Paris, Persson led the younger generation to the limelight - Moregard and team Sweden seized the silver in the men's singles and the men's team, respectively.

"Swedish paddlers played with the best Chinese more often to challenge or even beat them, which gave us confidence that we are getting there," Persson noted. "The youngsters are the future of the country, and we also have experienced players, which is an important mixture. Hopefully, they can keep growing and learn from playing big finals."

The legend believed that Sweden's table tennis is on a good way for a bright future but still decided to finish his career. "I had many memorable moments in the past five years. It also took a lot of energy. I feel that I don't have the 100 percent energy anymore, so it is better to stop," he said.

Through the eyes of Persson, there is always passion and love for table tennis. The farewell at the WTT China Smash seemed to be a "perfect ending" for him, but nobody believes the Swedish legend would get away from the sport.

WTT CEO Steve Dainton said, "I don't think we will lose him [Persson]. He has table tennis in his heart."

"Jorgen is stepping down as a coach, but he will continue in table tennis. It's very good that these former top stars are still keeping the love for the sport, and they are ready to contribute whenever possible," ITTF president Petra Sorling, also from Sweden.

Sorling noted, "I am sure that he [Persson] will come back to China with some young talents in a good cooperation. That is how we develop the sport together. There is no fast track to success in table tennis."

As assumed, Persson is set to have a holiday rest with his family and friends after the retirement and then usher in a new chapter of his table tennis story.

"In the future, I may come to China with some youngsters and play with them, trying to develop young players in Sweden," he said. "China is where I started my dream, and there are more dreams to be realized in table tennis."

Just like Persson said to the crowd after the WTT China Smash, "Hope to see you again somewhere."

