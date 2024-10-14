China's Lin/Kuai wins mixed doubles title at Asian Table Tennis Championships

October 14, 2024

ASTANA, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's young duo Lin Shidong/Kuai Man claimed the mixed doubles title at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The Chinese pair triumphed 3-1 over Olympic silver medalists Ri Jong Sik/Kim Kum Yong of the DPR Korea.

"The process of winning the title was difficult. The final was also intense. I felt very happy that we finally made it," said Lin.

In the men's doubles final, South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon/An Jae-hyun had a dominating 3-0 win over Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/ Izaac Quek.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Lin advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Japan's Shunsuke Togami. However, his compatriot Wang Chuqin was upset by South Korean player Oh Jun-sung 3-1.

On the women's side, no Chinese players reached the singles semifinals following the withdrawal of the top-ranked Sun Yingsha. Japan's Miwa Harimoto will face DPR Korea's Kim Kum Yong for the title.

In the women's doubles quarterfinals, Chinese pair Chen Xingtong/Kuai Man defeated South Korea's Shin Yu-bin/Jeon Ji-hee 3-1. In the semifinals, they will face Japan's Odo Satsuki/Yokoi Sakura.

