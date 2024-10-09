Wang stunned by 14-year-old as China reach men's semis at Asian Table Tennis C'ships

Xinhua) 09:00, October 09, 2024

Wang Chuqin of China serves against Noshad Alamiyan of Iran during the men's teams quarterfinals match between China and Iran at the 27th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

ASTANA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China overcame world No. 1 Wang Chuqin's shocking defeat in the opening set to dispatch Iran 3-1, reaching the men's team semifinals of the Asian Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

As the first Chinese paddler out of the gate, Wang conceded a grueling 11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9 loss to 14-year-old Benyamin Faraji, who sits 209 places lower than him in the world rankings.

Riding the wave of his favorable form in recent tournaments, 19-year-old Lin Shidong helped China restore parity, also through five exhilarating games, ultimately triumphing 13-11, 11-13, 18-16, 5-11, 11-6 over Noshad Alamiyan.

After Liang Jingkun swept past Mohammad Mousavi Taher in straight games, Wang secured redemption with a 3-1 victory over Alamiyan to secure the defending champions' spot in the semifinals.

China will vie for a final spot with South Korea, who eliminated Japan 3-1, on Thursday.

China will take on DPR Korea in the women's team quarterfinals later on Tuesday.

The 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships run from Monday to Sunday in Astana, Kazakhstan, featuring a total of seven events, namely men's and women's team, singles and doubles events, and the mixed doubles event.

As the Asian qualifiers for the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, it will also produce some qualification quotas for the worlds.

