Feature: No regrets for legendary paddler Ma Long's likely swansong

Xinhua) 15:10, October 07, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ma Long was just three points away from concluding what could be his last international competition in a perfect manner, but he ultimately fell short.

In Sunday's men's singles final of the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash, the 35-year-old Chinese veteran lost a seven-game thriller to his in-form teammate Lin Shidong, who is 16 years younger.

Despite the loss, Ma showed no sign of frustration. "At this moment, I feel that I can leave this court with smiles," he said.

His words reflected his overall experience in Beijing over the past week. Ma hadn't participated in any singles competitions for over four months before entering the WTT China Smash, but he successfully navigated the tournament, defeating familiar opponents such as England's Liam Pitchford, South Korea's Lee Sang-su and Brazil's Hugo Calderano on his way to the semifinals - all contested by Chinese players.

Ma's positive demeanor was evident throughout the tournament. Ahead of his first match, he entered the arena hand in hand with his two sons. During a post-match interview following his semifinal win against teammate Liang Jingkun, Ma wished a happy birthday to Qin Zhijian, his former mentor and current vice president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA).

Relaxed yet determined, Ma exceeded his initial goal of reaching the last eight, even having a chance to add another title to his already illustrious career.

"It was not a failure for me in this tournament," he remarked after the final. "In my 20s, I might have dreamed of fighting until the end as a winner, but this time, stepping on this court is already a success. Reaching the final has gone beyond my expectations."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ma clinched gold in the team event, earning his sixth Olympic gold as China's most decorated Olympian, marking his 31st world title since joining the national team in 2003.

Deng Yaping, who shares Ma's achievements of a career Grand Slam with titles at the Olympic Games, World Championships, and World Cup, revealed that ahead of the WTT China Smash, she found Ma practicing alone on an off-day in the national team's training hall.

"You have reached such a high level, why are you still training today?" Deng asked Ma curiously.

Ma replied, "I will play the WTT China Smash. I don't want to lose it in a shameful way."

Sunday's final seemed more like a baton-passing process within China's table tennis team. After a scintillating duel between generations, Ma complimented his younger opponent, Lin, who has won three singles titles consecutively in recent WTT tournaments.

"Congrats to Lin. Not just today, his performances in recent matches are excellent. Our young Chinese players like him deserve more attention," Ma said.

In response, Lin echoed, "Let's give our applause to Brother Long. He is not only our captain but also our spiritual leader."

Asked if it was his final appearance in international competitions, Ma left the door open. "Maybe," came his reply.

