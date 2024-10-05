Chinese paddlers Lin/Kuai claim first China Smash title in mixed doubles

The presenters and the players pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Second-seeded pair Lin Shidong and Kuai Man clinched an 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi in an all-Chinese mixed doubles final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Friday.

The mixed doubles trophy was the first on offer at the China Smash, an 11-day tournament to be concluded on Sunday.

Starting from Friday, the doubles matches were still best-of-five series, while the winners in the singles quarterfinals were decided in the best of seven.

"We had a strong start. Despite the loss in the second set, we maintained the momentum in the rest of the match to seal the victory," said the 19-year-old Lin Shidong. "There were no easy games, so we tried to focus on each point during the tournament."

Kuai added, "We are familiar with our teammates and delighted to show our best in the final. It was a good start in a new Olympic period. I felt honored to receive the trophy from Chinese table tennis legend Zhang Xielin who had a great achievement in the mixed doubles."

After the Friday's matches, Chinese table tennis players have secured all other four titles in the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles.

Chinese wildcard paddler Xiang Peng continued his resounding journey at the China Smash, as the 21-year-old claimed a seven-set win over the 11th seed Truls Moregard of Sweden to meet Lin Shidong in the men's singles semifinals.

Xiang and Moregard delivered a fierce competition, with Swede having to take it to 20-18 to win the fourth set. However, Xiang's more stable returns helped him to win the decisive set 11-5.

Moregard's loss marked the last appearance of Sweden's legend Jorgen Persson's spell with the country's men's team as head coach. The 58-year-old Swede said after the match of Moregard, "I am very happy to see the fans here. I also play with many Chinese players like Wang Hao and Ma Long. Great China Smash. I hoped to play, but it was too late. Hope to see you again somewhere."

Another men's singles semifinal will see Chinese veteran Ma Long confronting his teammate Liang Jingkun.

Top-ranked Sun Yingsha breezed past the sixth-seeded Mima Ito of Japan in four straight sets to face qualifier Fan Siqi in the women's singles semifinals.

Also on Saturday, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong will compete for another berth in the women's singles final, while the men's and women's doubles trophies will also be awarded.

Zhang Xielin (L), a celebrated table tennis player and coach, who was awarded the title of Outstanding Contributor to Sports, gives the trophies to Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man take a selfie during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Liu Guoliang, president of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), gives the trophies to Lin Gaoyuan (R)/Wang Yidi during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man hold their trophies during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Lin Gaoyuan (R)/Wang Yidi compete during the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Lin Shidong (C)/Kuai Man (L) compete during the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man compete during the mixed doubles final between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

