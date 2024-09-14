World No. 1s Sun, Wang reach semifinals at WTT Champions Macao

Xinhua) 09:27, September 14, 2024

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Cho Daeseong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 paddlers Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin of China both advanced to the semifinals at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao on Friday, with Sun defeating South Korea's Joo Cheon-hui 3-1 and Wang smashing Joo's compatriot Cho Dae-seong 3-0.

In other men's quarterfinal matches of the day, Chinese Taipei's young player Kao Cheng-Jui edged Olympic runner-up Truls Moregard of Sweden 3-2, and China's Lin Shidong upset Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in straight games.

On the women's side, China's Wang Manyu beat Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei 3-1, and Japanese teenager Miwa Harimoto won 3-1 against China's Chen Xingtong.

Sun will face Harimoto in the semifinals on Saturday. Sun noted that as the semifinals adopt a best-of-seven format, it will test players' endurance and be a very tough game, adding that she will give her all and enjoy the match.

Wang Chuqin said that despite his straight-game win, every game was crucial, and winning some key points had a positive impact on his confidence.

The WTT Champions Macao runs until Sunday.

Cho Daeseong of South Korea hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Cho Daeseong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Cho Daeseong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Cho Daeseong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Cho Daeseong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Cho Daeseong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)