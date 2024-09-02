Paralympics | China's para table tennis dominance continues with two more golds

PARIS, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's remarkable form at the Paralympic table tennis continued on Sunday at South Paris Arena, as the squad added two more gold medals to their tally, bringing the country's total to seven out of ten so far.

Feng Panfeng and Zhou Ying won the mixed doubles 7 title, defeating Wijittra Jaion and Yuttajak Glinbancheun of Thailand. Liao Keli and Yan Shuo then added the men's doubles 14 gold.

Feng has collected nine golds in five editions since Beijing 2008 and is likely to continue his triumph in the singles competition in Paris.

"We studied our rivals' strengths and weaknesses, and it worked well. We prepared very hard for this match. We are very happy, but we won't be celebrating because we are straight into the singles matches," said 34-year-old Feng.

This is Yan's third Paralympic gold, and he prepared for the final in a relaxed way with his partner Liao.

"If I have to rate how happy we are out of 10, I would say more than 10," a jubilant Yan said. "We stayed together and tried to relax. We were in our room talking, and we took a walk around the Paralympic Village. It relaxed us and worked well."

