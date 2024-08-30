In pics: Para Table Tennis matches at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 10:33, August 30, 2024

Liu Fu (L)/Zhai Xiang of China compete during the Para Table Tennis Men's Doubles MD8 round of 16 match against Florian Merrien/Nicolas Savant-Aira of France at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Fu (rear R)/Zhai Xiang of China celebrate scoring during the Para Table Tennis Men's Doubles MD8 round of 16 match against Florian Merrien/Nicolas Savant-Aira of France at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Jing (R)/Xue Juan of China compete during the Para Table Tennis Women's Doubles WD5 quarterfinal match against Carla Azevedo/Marliane Santos of Brazil at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Jing (R)/Xue Juan of China compete during the Para Table Tennis Women's Doubles WD5 quarterfinal match against Carla Azevedo/Marliane Santos of Brazil at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Chaodong/Zhao Yiqing (R) of China compete during the Para Table Tennis Men's Doubles MD18 round of 16 match against Lev Kats/Ivan Mai of Ukraine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Chaodong/Zhao Yiqing (R) of China celebrate scoring during the Para Table Tennis Men's Doubles MD18 round of 16 match against Lev Kats/Ivan Mai of Ukraine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Lian Hao/Zhao Shuai (front) of China compete during the Para Table Tennis Men's Doubles MD18 round of 16 match against Alejandro Diaz/Jose Manuel Ruiz of Spain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Huang Jiaxin (R)/Peng Weinan of China compete during the Para Table Tennis Men's Doubles MD14 round of 16 match against Kayode Alabi/Victor Farinloye of Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

