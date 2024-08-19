Table tennis toddler displays exceptional skills

(People's Daily App) 10:43, August 19, 2024

This table tennis toddler has gone viral by practicing his skills on a table with his family in Shaanxi Province. All the natural moves are there as he glides with pro-level footwork instinctively from forehand to backhand. Meanwhile, Olympic Table Tennis is on the TV in the background, prompting one internet user to comment, "Please train him to compete in the 2040 Olympics!"

(Video source: Xiaohongshu account 945316251)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)