Home>>
Table tennis toddler displays exceptional skills
(People's Daily App) 10:43, August 19, 2024
This table tennis toddler has gone viral by practicing his skills on a table with his family in Shaanxi Province. All the natural moves are there as he glides with pro-level footwork instinctively from forehand to backhand. Meanwhile, Olympic Table Tennis is on the TV in the background, prompting one internet user to comment, "Please train him to compete in the 2040 Olympics!"
(Video source: Xiaohongshu account 945316251)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympics | China retain men's table tennis team gold at Paris 2024
- Paris 2024: men's team semifinal of table tennis
- Olympics | Chinese paddlers dominate semifinals, eye clean sweep at Paris 2024
- Paris 2024: men's team quarterfinal of table tennis
- Olympics | China's Fan wins table tennis men's singles title at Paris 2024
- Olympics | China's Wang/Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold at Paris 2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.