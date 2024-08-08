Paris 2024: men's team quarterfinal of table tennis
Wang Chunqin of China reacts while competing against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Fan Zhendong (R) of China reacts while competing against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Fan Zhendong of China reacts while competing against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Coach Wang Hao (C), players Ma Long (L) and Fan Zhendong of China react during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Fan Zhendong of China reacts while competing against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Lim Jonghoon of South Korea competes against Fan Zhendong of China during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Cho Daeseong (L)/Jang Woojin of South Korea compete against Ma Long/Wang Chuqin of China during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Lim Jonghoon of South Korea competes against Fan Zhendong of China during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong of China competes against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chunqin (L) of China and Jang Woojin of South Korea react after the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chunqin (top) of China competes against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Coach Wang Hao (C), players Ma Long (L) and Fan Zhendong of China react during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chunqin of China reacts while competing against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
