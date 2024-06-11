Chinese table tennis legend Ding Ning elected Chair of OCA Athletes' Committee

Xinhua) 10:37, June 11, 2024

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Monday that Chinese table tennis legend Ding Ning was elected as Chair of the Athletes' Committee of the OCA.

"My career as an athlete changed my life, made me stronger, and gave me passion to work for athletes," Ding said in her candidature speech.

Ding has boasted a total of 21 gold medals at the Olympic Games, World Cup and World Championships. She stands out for three gold medals in women's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and women's team at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"I hope I can use my skills, experience, and passion to make changes," Ding said.

In her candidature speech, Ding also outlined her vision for the Athletes' Committee, emphasizing improving athlete welfare, training conditions and competition environments.

Ding also pledged to strengthen sports exchanges and cooperation between National Olympic Committees, fostering dialogue among Asian athletes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)