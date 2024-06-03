In pics: WTT Champions Chongqing 2024

Xinhua) 13:24, June 03, 2024

Qiu Dang hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Qiu Dang hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Qiu Dang hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Chuqin serves during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)