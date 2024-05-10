China's Wang/Sun win mixed doubles at WTT 2024 Saudi Smash

Xinhua) 10:41, May 10, 2024

JEDDAH, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the mixed doubles title with ease at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash on Thursday.

The pair claimed the final victory in straight sets, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, over the seventh-ranked pair from Hong Kong, China, Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem.

Speaking afterwards, Sun expressed that the coordination with Wang in the mixed doubles match was seamless, and they managed to maintain stability. She also mentioned that despite playing two matches on the same day, their performance improved progressively, and said she looks forward to delivering an even better performance in the women's singles event.

In the men's doubles event, the duo of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin also demonstrated formidable form, storming into the final by defeating Sweden's Anton Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4. They will vie for the title against Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami.

In the women's doubles, China's Chen Meng and Wang Manyu faced tough resistance from Tatiana Kukulkova of Serbia and Natalia Bajor of Poland in the semifinals. Despite losing the first set 11-13, Chen and Wang bounced back to win the next three sets 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, securing a 3-1 comeback victory and advancing to the final. They will compete against South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin for the title.

In the men's singles, Wang Chuqin cruised to an easy 4-0 victory (11-9, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9) over Denmark's Jonathan Groth, while young Chinese talent Lin Shidong defeated South Korea's Cho Dae-seong with a score of 4-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-5).

The women's singles draw was equally thrilling, with Chen Meng defeating Japan's Miwa Harimoto 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Wang Yidi fought a tough battle to edge past Japan's Mima Ito with a 4-3 victory.

Sun Yingsha swept her compatriot Qian Tianyi 4-0 (11-0, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6), particularly impressing with an 11-0 score in the first set, securing a spot in the semifinals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)