Highlights of WTT Saudi Smash 2024

Xinhua) 11:15, May 06, 2024

Qian Tianyi of China returns a shot during the women's singles round of 64 match against Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/WTT)

Ma Long of China returns a shot during the men's singles round of 64 match against Martin Allegro of Belgium at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/WTT)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles round of 64 match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/WTT)

Fan Zhendong of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match against Nicolas Burgos of Chile at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/WTT)

Fan Zhendong of China returns a shot during the men's singles round of 64 match against Nicolas Burgos of Chile at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/WTT)

