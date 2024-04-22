China secures ITTF World Cup titles

Xinhua) 11:03, April 22, 2024

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Wang Chuqin at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, south China, April 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China has secured both titles in advance at the ITTF World Cup as they booked all the four final spots here on Saturday, with Ma Long sweeping Wang Chuqin 4-0 in the men's singles semifinals.

The match between world No. 1 Wang and veteran Ma was highly-anticipated, but the showdown turned into a lopsided one as Ma made short work of Wang 11-9, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12, which was beyond Ma's imagination.

"He is a bitter rival for me in recent years. I didn't expect that result. I was relaxed during the play and had many quality shots that put pressure on him."

Ma takes on compatriot Lin Gaoyuan in the final, as the world No. 8 eliminated Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in four straight games.

Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng also provided a Chinese derby in the women's draw, as Sun came from 1-0 down to get the better of her teammate 4-2, setting up a clash with Wang Manyu, who knocked out Miwa Harimoto by the same scoreline.

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Ma Long at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, south China, April 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Sun Yingsha competes during the women's singles semifinal match between Sun Yingsha of China and her teammate Chen Meng at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, south China, April 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng competes during the women's singles semifinal match between Sun Yingsha of China and her teammate Chen Meng at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, south China, April 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Gaoyuan reacts during the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, south China, April 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

