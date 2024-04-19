Highlights of ITTF World Cup Macao 2024

April 19, 2024

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles match against Lebrun Felix of France at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lebrun Felix of France serves during the men's singles match against Ma Long of China at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles match against Lebrun Felix of France at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ma Long of China celebrates after scoring during the men's singles match against Lebrun Felix of France at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Gaoyuan of China serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Darko Jorgic of Slovenia at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Lin Gaoyuan of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 16 match against Darko Jorgic of Slovenia at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Liang Jingkun of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Anton Kallberg of Sweden at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Anton Kallberg of Sweden hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Liang Jingkun of China at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Liang Jingkun of China reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match against Anton Kallberg of Sweden at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Hirano Miu of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Jeon Jihee of South Korea at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Jeon Jihee of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Hirano Miu of Japan at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Wang Yidi of China at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Jang Woojin of South Korea hits a return during the men's singles match against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei serves during the men's singles match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles match against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China serves during the women's singles match against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles match against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the women's singles match against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2024 at Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

