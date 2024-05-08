China's table tennis team dominates day 4 competition at WTT 2024 Saudi Smash

Xinhua) 09:40, May 08, 2024

JEDDAH, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese table tennis team continued to display their dominance at the WTT 2024 Saudi Smash, winning all their matches on Tuesday.

In the women's singles round of 32, world champion Sun Yingsha easily overcame Serbian player Isabela Lupulesku with scores of 11-3, 11-4, 11-6. Sun is set to face South Korean Jeon Ji-hee in her next match.

Chen Xingtong also progressed, defeating Chien Tung-Chuan of Chinese Taipei 11-9, 11-9, 11-8. She will face her compatriot Qian Tianyi next, who advanced by beating Austrian Sofia Polcanova 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-7).

On the men's side, Fan Zhendong showcased his skill with a convincing 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 victory over South Korea's An Jae-hyun. Fan is now scheduled to play against German Patrick Franziska, who won his match against Spain's Alvaro Robles 3-0.

In men's doubles, top-seeded Ma Long and Wang Chuqin dispatched the Saudi duo of Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi with a comfortable 3-0 win. They will face the international pair of Jakub Dyjas of Poland and Cedric Nuytinck of Belgium in the quarterfinals.

In women's doubles, the top-seeded duo of Chen Meng and Wang Manyu breezed past the Romanian pair of Elisabeta Samara and Andrea Dragoman 3-0, setting up another all-Chinese showdown against teammates Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong, who also won their match 3-0 over Thai duo Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut.

In mixed doubles, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated Indian pair Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai 3-0 to advance to the semifinals. They will next face Japan's world No. 3 pair Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata.

