Reigning world champion Fan ousted in round of 16 at WTT 2024 Saudi Smash

Xinhua) 09:33, May 09, 2024

JEDDAH, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Reigning world champion Fan Zhendong suffered a dramatic defeat, losing to Germany's Patrick Franziska in full sets and bowing out of the men's singles round of 16 at the 2024 WTT Saudi Smash here on Wednesday.

The current world No. 2 was defeated 4-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10, while China's other two second-round survivors Wang Chuqin and Lin Shidong made through to the quarterfinals, both with a 3-1 victory.

Wang overcame a challenging start to defeat Japan's Maharu Yoshimura 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 in a compelling third-round match, and Lin overcame Iranian Noshad Alamiyan 11-7, 8-11, 15-13, 11-9.

In the women's singles, Wang Yidi came back to defeat Monaco's Yang Xiaoxin 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7, Chen Meng swept aside Japan's Miu Hirano in straight sets, 11-2, 11-2, 11-7, Qian Tianyi defeated teammate Chen Xingtong 11-9, 11-9, 11-6, and Sun Yingsha beat South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, all advancing to the quarterfinals.

Top-ranked duo Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated the Japanese pair of Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 to advance to the mixed doubles final.

In the women's doubles, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu emerged victorious in an all-Chinese quarterfinal against Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong, winning the thrilling five-set encounter 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10.

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan were shown the door out after losing 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to Swedish pair Kristian Karlsson and Anton Kallberg, while Ma Long and Wang Chuqin defeated Cedric Nuytinck/Jakub Dyjas 11-3, 11-6, 6-11, 11-2 to advance to the semifinals.

The WTT Saudi Smash, held at King Abdullah Sports City from May 4 to 11, is Saudi Arabia's first professional table tennis tournament and the second Grand Slam event of 2024, following the Singapore Smash.

