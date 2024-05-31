In pics: WTT Champions Chongqing 2024
Chen Meng of China hits a return to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's singles 1st round match at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Chen Meng (L) of China reacts while competing against Prithika Pavade of France during the women's singles 1st round match at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Chen Meng of China celebrates scoring while competing against Prithika Pavade of France during the women's singles 1st round match at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Chen Meng (L) of China serves to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's singles 1st round match at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)
Chen Meng of China hits a return to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's singles 1st round match at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
