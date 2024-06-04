Highlights of WTT Champions Chongqing 2024

Xinhua) 10:41, June 04, 2024

Team China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony of the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Gold medalist of men's singles Fan Zhendong (L) of China and gold medalist of women's singles Sun Yingsha of China pose during the awarding ceremony of the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (R) and silver medalist Wang Chuqin of China react during the awarding ceremony of the men's singles at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Wang Chuqin (L) hits a return during the men's singles final between Wang Chuqin of China and Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the men's singles at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in southwest China's Chongqing, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

