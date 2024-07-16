Chinese table tennis team arrives at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris, France
Wang Manyu of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Sun Yingsha of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chen Meng of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Wang Yidi (L) of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Coach Wang Hao (C) of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fan Zhendong of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Photo by Ma Xingjian/Xinhua)
Liu Guoliang (front), president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Liang Jingkun of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Ma Long (front) of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Coach Ma Lin (L) of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Wang Chuqin (R) of Chinese table tennis team arrives at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, near Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
