China's table tennis legend Deng hopes to see more diversified sports events

Xinhua) 09:42, July 10, 2024

GUIYANG, China, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's table tennis legend Deng Yaping recently visited Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, where she was impressed by enthusiasm for football, especially during the Village Football Super League, known as "Cun Chao" in Chinese.

"It was beyond my expectations that 'Cun Chao' has become such a huge hit and further improved the sports atmosphere," said former Olympic champion Deng, who also took the opportunity to interact with local table tennis enthusiasts during her visit.

Deng emphasized that diversified sports events at different levels can help more people to enhance their capabilities and find enjoyment in sports.

"Table tennis is an example that we boast a rich talent pool. The performance of the public showed the solid mass base of table tennis with a favorable environment to boost national fitness," Deng noted.

She added, "It is necessary to set up sports leagues at multiple levels covering different events in response to the public's need. They can learn from each other and strengthen their skills."

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, Deng has high hopes for the national team, "I was once invited to share my experience with them, and they made earnest efforts in preparing for the Games. Let's wish them good luck and bag gold medals."

