Paris 2024 table tennis draw announced

Xinhua) 11:06, July 25, 2024

The draw ceremony of table tennis of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is held at South Paris Arena in Paris of France on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

PARIS, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The draw for the Paris Olympic Games table tennis competition was made here on Wednesday.

World No. 1 mixed doubles pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China, No. 3 Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea, Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu and host nation France's Alexis Lebrun and Yuan Jia Nan are in the first half.

No. 2 seeds Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan and Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China are leading field in the second half.

In the women's singles event, top-seeded Sun Yingsha could possibly face Hina Hayata of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico en route to the final, while Chen Meng is in the second half with Shin Yu-bin, Bernadette Szocs of Romania, and Prithika Pavade of France.

On men's side, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin will confront challenges from Hugo Calderano of Brazil and Qiu Dang of Germany in the first half, while his compatriot Fan Zhendong is in the second half alongside Lin Yun-ju, Dimitrij Ovcharov of Germany, Tomokazu Harimoto, and French rising star Felix Lebrun.

In the men's team event, China and the host nation France are in the first half, while Germany, Japan and Chinese Taipei are in the second half area.

In the women's team event, China and South Korea are in the first half, while Japan, Germany and India are in the second half area.

The table tennis competition runs from July 27 to August 10 at South Paris Arena 4 in Paris.

The draw ceremony of table tennis of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is held at South Paris Arena in Paris of France on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)