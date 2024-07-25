Chinese national table tennis team attends training session ahead of Paris 2024

Xinhua) 11:13, July 25, 2024

Xiao Zhan (C), coach of the Chinese national table tennis team looks on Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha of China during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Liu Guoliang (R), president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, interacts with Wang Hao, coach of the Chinese national table tennis team during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, reacts during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China take part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha (L) of China interact with coach Qiu Yike during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, reacts during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China take part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Hao (R) and Qin Zhijian, coaches of the Chinese national table tennis team, talk with each other during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (Rear)/Sun Yingsha of China take part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (R) of China leaves after a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)