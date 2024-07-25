Chinese national table tennis team attends training session ahead of Paris 2024
Xiao Zhan (C), coach of the Chinese national table tennis team looks on Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha of China during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Liu Guoliang (R), president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, interacts with Wang Hao, coach of the Chinese national table tennis team during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, reacts during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China take part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha (L) of China interact with coach Qiu Yike during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, reacts during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China take part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Hao (R) and Qin Zhijian, coaches of the Chinese national table tennis team, talk with each other during a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Wang Chuqin (Rear)/Sun Yingsha of China take part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chuqin (R) of China leaves after a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Sun Yingsha of China takes part in a table tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Photos
