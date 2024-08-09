Paris 2024: men's team semifinal of table tennis

Xinhua) 10:47, August 09, 2024

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Simon Gauzy/Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin of China competes against Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Simon Gauzy/Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Simon Gauzy/Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (L) of China competes against Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Simon Gauzy/Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Simon Gauzy (front)/Alexis Lebrun of France compete against Ma Long/Wang Chuqin of China during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China reacts while competing against Felix Lebrun of France during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Felix Lebrun of France competes against Fan Zhendong of China during the men's team semifinal of table tennis between China and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

