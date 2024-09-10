China's Wang, Sun lead table tennis world rankings

September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha continue to sit top of the men's and women's singles respectively, as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released the latest world rankings on Tuesday.

Wang and his compatriot and Olympic champion Fan Zhendong took up the men's top two positions. As for other Chinese players, Liang Jingkun ranked fourth, with veteran Ma Long sitting sixth and Lin Gaoyuan seventh. Teenager Lin Shidong, who captured the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Almaty title last weekend, climbed two places to 12th.

Other world top 10 male paddlers are Hugo Calderano of Brazil, French prodigy Felix Lebrun, Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei, and German Patrick Franziska.

On the women's side, China's quartet of Sun, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi were placed first down to fourth.

Hina Hayata of Japan was the highest-ranked non-Chinese player, followed by China's Chen Xingtong, Shin Yu-bin of South Korea, Miwa Harimoto and Mima Ito, both of Japan, and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the top 10.

