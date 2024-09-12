Highlights of 2024 WTT Champions Macao

Xinhua) 10:19, September 12, 2024

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Kim Nayeong of South Korea serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Kim Nayeong of South Korea at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

