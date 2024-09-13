In pics: 2024 WTT Champions Macao

Xinhua) 14:38, September 13, 2024

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Anton Kallberg of Sweden and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Anton Kallberg of Sweden serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Anton Kallberg of Sweden and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Anton Kallberg of Sweden and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Anton Kallberg of Sweden hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Anton Kallberg of Sweden and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match between Anton Kallberg of Sweden and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Tomokazu hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan and Lin Shidong of China at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan and Lin Shidong of China at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Tomokazu celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 16 match between Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan and Lin Shidong of China at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Shidong serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan and Lin Shidong of China at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Qiu Dang of Germany competes during the men's singles round of 16 match between Qiu Dang of Germany and Mattias Falck of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Mattias Falck of Sweden competes during the men's singles round of 16 match between Qiu Dang of Germany and Mattias Falck of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Qiu Dang of Germany competes during the men's singles round of 16 match between Qiu Dang of Germany and Mattias Falck of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Mattias Falck of Sweden serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Qiu Dang of Germany and Mattias Falck of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Kihara Miyuu serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kihara Miyuu of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Adriana Diaz serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kihara Miyuu of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Kihara Miyuu hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kihara Miyuu of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Adriana Diaz hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kihara Miyuu of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Kihara Miyuu hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kihara Miyuu of Japan and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Xingtong serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Linda Bergstrom of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Linda Bergstrom hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Linda Bergstrom of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Xingtong hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Linda Bergstrom of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Linda Bergstrom serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Linda Bergstrom of Sweden at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Joo Cheonhui hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Joo Cheonhui of South Korea and Ito Mima of Japan at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ito Mima hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Joo Cheonhui of South Korea and Ito Mima of Japan at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Joo Cheonhui serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Joo Cheonhui of South Korea and Ito Mima of Japan at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ito Mima serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Joo Cheonhui of South Korea and Ito Mima of Japan at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Yidi serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Wang Yidi of China and Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Bruna Takahashi hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Wang Yidi of China and Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Yidi hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Wang Yidi of China and Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

