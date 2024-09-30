Highlights of 2024 World Table Tennis China Smash

September 30, 2024

Ito Mima serves during the women's singles first round match between Ito Mima of Japan and Manika Batra of India at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ito Mima hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Ito Mima of Japan and Manika Batra of India at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ito Mima reacts during the women's singles first round match between Ito Mima of Japan and Manika Batra of India at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Yidi reacts during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi and Fan Siqi of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Fan Siqi hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Yidi and Fan Siqi of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin serves during the men's singles first round match between Wang Chuqin of China and Shinozuka Hiroto of Japan at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin reacts during the men's singles first round match between Wang Chuqin of China and Shinozuka Hiroto of Japan at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

