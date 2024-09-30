World No. 3 Wang Manyu reaches last 32 at WTT China Smash

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- World No. 3 Wang Manyu defeated her teammate Shi Xunyao 3-1 in the women's singles first round at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Monday.

Wang comfortably took the first two sets 11-7, 11-8 but faced a strong comeback from Shi in the third set. The 23-year-old Shi led 5-1 early on and eventually claimed the set 11-9. In the fourth set, Wang nearly lost when the score reached 8-10 but managed to win four consecutive points to secure her spot in the last 32.

"I think Shi's strength and state have been excellent recently. Before the match, I knew it would be very tough, so I prepared fully for the difficulties," said the Olympic champion Wang.

"I believe my skills had a certain effect in the first two sets, but from the third set on, I had no advantage. I think the best part of my performance today was not letting the score lag affect my mindset," she added.

Later on Monday evening, China's six-time Olympic champion Ma Long is set to compete against Liam Pitchford of England at the tournament held in Beijing's Shougang Park.

