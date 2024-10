Sun Yingsha, Lin Shidong crowned at WTT China Smash

Xinhua) 09:36, October 07, 2024

Men's singles winner Lin Shidong (L) of China and women's singles winner Sun Yingsha of China pose at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Lin Shidong (L) and runner-up Ma Long of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Lin Shidong (L) and runner-up Ma Long of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Men's singles winner Lin Shidong (R) of China and women's singles winner Sun Yingsha of China take a selfie at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Lin Shidong of China poses with his trophy during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Lin Shidong (L) and runner-up Ma Long of China react during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Men's singles winner Lin Shidong (L) of China and women's singles winner Sun Yingsha of China pose at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Winner Sun Yingsha (L) of China and runner-up Wang Manyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Sun Yingsha (L) of China and runner-up Wang Manyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Liu Guoliang(L), president of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), gives the trophies to winner Sun Yingsha of China during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Sun Yingsha of China poses with her trophy during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Lin Shidong (L) of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against Ma Long of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Lin Shidong of China serves during the men's singles final match against Ma Long of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ma Long of China greets spectators after the men's singles final match against Lin Shidong of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Lin Shidong of China serves during the men's singles final match against Ma Long of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles final match against Lin Shidong of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ma Long (L) and Lin Shidong of China compete during their men's singles final match at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles final match against Lin Shidong of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ma Long (L) of China serves during the men's singles final match against Lin Shidong of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against Lin Shidong of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Winner Sun Yingsha of China takes a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts after the women's singles final match against Wang Manyu of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Sun Yingsha of China looks up during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Sun Yingsha of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Winner Sun Yingsha of China takes a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles final match against Wang Manyu of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Wang Manyu of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Manyu of China reacts before the women's singles final match against Sun Yingsha of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles final match against Sun Yingsha of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Wang Manyu of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles final match against Sun Yingsha of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha (L) of China serves during the women's singles final match against Wang Manyu of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Sun Yingsha of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles final match against Wang Manyu of China at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)