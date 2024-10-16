China's Sun pulls out of two upcoming WTT tournaments

Xinhua) 11:15, October 16, 2024

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return to Miwa Harimoto of Japan during the women's team final at the 27th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Oct. 9, 2024. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Women's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha of China has withdrawn from the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Montpellier and Frankfurt due to injuries, the WTT announced on Tuesday.

Sun's compatriot Qian Tianyi will replace her to compete in the two tournaments.

After participating in the women's team event, where China claimed silver, at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sun pulled out of her singles and doubles competitions, citing arm muscle issues.

Another injured absentee from the two WTT tournaments is Japan's Hina Hayata, who sits fifth in the world rankings, and her spot will be taken up by her teammate Satsuki Odo.

The WTT Champions Montpellier will be held in the southern French city from October 22 to 27, while the WTT Champions Frankfurt will take place in the German city between November 3 and 10.

Also on Tuesday, Sun withdrew from the team event at the ongoing National Championships, along with two other Olympic champions, Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)