Chinese table tennis great Ma Long wins ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award

October 31, 2024

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long (C) receives the ANOC award for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the awarding ceremony of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 in Cascais, Portugal, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long received the Outstanding Sporting Career Award from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) here on Wednesday, recognizing his exceptional achievements and contributions to the sport.

Ma, 36, has competed in four consecutive Olympic Games since London 2012. Over his Olympic career, he has won six gold medals, becoming China's most decorated Olympian.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, he clinched his first singles gold, completing a career Grand Slam. Five years later in Tokyo, he defended his title, becoming the first male table tennis player to claim back-to-back Olympic singles titles and achieving the status of the first "double Grand Slam" champion in the sport.

"It's a great honor to receive this award and to be recognized by ANOC," Ma told Xinhua. "This award represents not only my efforts but also those of the Chinese table tennis team. Four of my six Olympic gold medals came from the team event, which reflects our collective strength, and I am very grateful to my teammates."

The award ceremony was held in the coastal town of Cascais, Portugal, where the 27th General Assembly of the ANOC is taking place.

During the ceremony, a video montage highlighted memorable moments from Ma's career. Watching the footage, the Chinese veteran remarked on how quickly time had passed, saying, "It feels like my Olympic journey has flashed by in the blink of an eye."

Ma added that his success comes not only from his love for table tennis, but also from the support of his team and family who encouraged him throughout his career.

The female recipient of the Outstanding Sporting Career Award was New Zealand's kayaking star Lisa Carrington. Like Ma, Carrington began her Olympic journey at London 2012 and has since won multiple medals, including eight golds, solidifying her status as one of the sport's greatest athletes.

The ceremony also honored other standout performances from the Paris Olympics. Botswana's track star Letsile Tebogo received the Best Male Athlete award after winning the men's 200m, earning Botswana's first Olympic gold. The Best Female Athlete award went to Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred, who won gold in the women's 100m and silver in the 200m, making history as her country's first Olympic medalist.

IOC executive board member Li Lingwei presented the Best Men's Team in individual sports award to Japan's gymnastics team, while the British women's cycling sprint team won the Best Women's Team in individual sports.

Denmark's men's handball team received the Best Men's Team of Paris 2024, with former Olympic champion Ding Ning of China presenting the award. Italy's women's volleyball team took home the Best Women's Team award.

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long (L) and New Zealand's kayaking star Lisa Carrington react after receiving the ANOC award for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the awarding ceremony of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 in Cascais, Portugal, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long reacts on stage after receiving the ANOC award for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the awarding ceremony of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 in Cascais, Portugal, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long is seen during the awarding ceremony of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 in Cascais, Portugal, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long reacts after receiving the ANOC award for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the awarding ceremony of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 in Cascais, Portugal, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long poses for a photo after receiving the ANOC award for Outstanding Sporting Career Award during the awarding ceremony of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2024 in Cascais, Portugal, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

