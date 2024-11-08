China's five wins mark Day 5 at WTT Champions Frankfurt

Xinhua) 13:20, November 08, 2024

FRANKFURT, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's table tennis players wrapped up day five of the WTT Champions Frankfurt on Thursday with five wins, four of which were straight victories.

In the women's draw, Qian Tianyi delivered an overwhelming performance, eliminating Mima Ito of Japan from the title competition with a decisive 11-3, 11-1, 12-10 victory.

"I didn't expect to win in straight games today. Our previous encounters were all tight matches. I think I was just mentally well-prepared for potential difficulties," said Qian. "When I was leading, Ito was attacking aggressively, which affected my mood at times. I managed to stay calmer while trailing and focused on playing one point at a time."

Top seed Wang Manyu continued to build momentum in Frankfurt, securing her spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against South Korea's Joo Cheonhui (11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8).

"Joo is a very strong player. I had played against her twice before, and each match went to the decider. I did well in terms of preparation and staying focused today, but there is still room for improvement," said Wang Manyu.

Defending champion Wang Yidi continued her strong performance at Suwag Energie Arena, defeating Romanian veteran Elizabeta Samara 11-6, 11-5, 11-8. Meanwhile, He Zhuojia swept past Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei 11-4, 11-6, 12-10.

World No. 2 Lin Shidong added another win to his tally, delivering a commanding performance in the men's singles round of 16 against home player Benedikt Duda, winning 11-4, 11-9, 11-7.

