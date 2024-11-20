Highlights of WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024
Qian Tianyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Qian Tianyi (R) of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Qian Tianyi of China catches the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Wang Yidi of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Wang Yidi (R) of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 3 Chinese Olympic champions withdraw from WTT Finals
- Highlights of WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024 final matches
- China's five wins mark Day 5 at WTT Champions Frankfurt
- Chinese paddlers rank top four in singles events of ITTF world rankings
- Wang Chuqin sweeps past Shunsuke Togami at WTT Champions Frankfurt
- China sweeps 5 titles at WTT Contender Muscat
- 16 teams of ITTF Mixed Team World Cup unveiled
- Chinese table tennis great Ma Long wins ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award
- Feature: Swedish table tennis legend Persson cherishes experiences in China
- China's Sun pulls out of two upcoming WTT tournaments
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.