Highlights of WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024

Xinhua) 15:57, November 20, 2024

Qian Tianyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Qian Tianyi (R) of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Qian Tianyi of China catches the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yidi of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yidi (R) of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)