In pics: men's doubles semi-final match at WTT Singapore Smash 2025

Xinhua) 16:49, February 07, 2025

Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong celebrate a point during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun (L) compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Felix Lebrun (R) /Alexis Lebrun compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun (R) react during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)