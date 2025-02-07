In pics: men's doubles semi-final match at WTT Singapore Smash 2025
Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong celebrate a point during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun (L) compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Felix Lebrun (R) /Alexis Lebrun compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun (R) react during the men's doubles semi-final match between Felix Lebrun/Alexis Lebrun of France and Wang Chuqin/Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 held in Singapore's OCBC Arena on Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
