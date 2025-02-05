Sun Yingsha advances as Chinese players shine at WTT Singapore Smash

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Sun Yingsha made a strong start at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash on Monday, defeating South Korea's Suh Hyo-won 3-0 to move into the women's singles round of 32.

Sun took control early, winning the first two games 11-3 before closing out the match 11-7.

The Chinese team had a successful day, winning seven of eight matches in the men's and women's singles events, with Xiang Peng losing 3-0 to Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

In men's singles, Lin Shidong defeated Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China 3-0, and Liang Jingkun beat Singapore's Clarence Chew by the same score. Xue Fei fought through a five-game battle against South Korea's Lee Sang-su before winning 3-2.

On the women's side, Wang Yidi defeated South Korea's Park Gah-yeon 3-1, while Qian Tianyi and He Zhuojia both needed five games to overcome their opponents -- Luxembourg's Ni Xia Lian and India's Sreeja Akula, respectively.

Running through February 9 at the Singapore Sports Hub, the WTT Singapore Smash has brought top players from around the world to compete for ranking points and prize money.

