Highlights of WTT Star Contender Doha 2025

Xinhua) 09:29, January 10, 2025

Xiang Peng of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xiang Peng of China and Tomas Polansky of the Czech Republic at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xiang Peng of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xiang Peng of China and Tomas Polansky of the Czech Republic at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tomas Polansky of the Czech Republic serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xiang Peng of China and Tomas Polansky of the Czech Republic at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Dina Meshref of Egypt hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Dina Meshref of Egypt at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Yi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Dina Meshref of Egypt at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tomas Polansky of the Czech Republic hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Xiang Peng of China and Tomas Polansky of the Czech Republic at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

